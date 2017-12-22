On December 21, 2017 at about 7:30 p.m. Redding Police Department officers and paramedics responded to 895 Browning Street for the report of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. Upon arrival the motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. The driver of the vehicle, Danielle Morgan age 30 of Redding, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Based on statements and evidence at the scene, Morgan was exiting the north parking lot of Kohl’s onto Browning Street when she was broadsided by the motorcycle, which was traveling eastbound on Browning Street at an undetermined speed. The traffic collision is still under investigation. If you were a witness to the collision, please contact the Redding Police Department and ask to speak with someone from the Traffic Unit.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this collision. The name of the deceased will not be released pending notification to family.