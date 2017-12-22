On December 21, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to Mercy Medical Center regarding a fatal traffic collision, which occurred in the City of Redding.

It was determined that 19-year-old Jason Chance Lanphear of Redding, California died as the result of injuries suffered in a traffic collision. The collision reportedly occurred near the intersection of Hilltop Drive and Browning Street when a motorcycle the decedent was operating collided with another vehicle. The next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem autopsy will be scheduled. The traffic collision remains under investigation by the Redding Police Department.