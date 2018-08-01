Mother-Baby Friendly Workplace Awards given to local businesses, but event canceled due to effects of the Carr Fire, the North State Breastfeeding Coalition has canceled their World Breastfeeding Week Celebration, which was scheduled for Aug. 8 at the Shasta County Veterans Hall in Redding. However, the coalition still recognizes nine businesses that have successfully addressed workplace barriers for breastfeeding mothers with Mother-Baby Friendly Workplace Awards.

While California and federal laws provide protection for breastfeeding women in the workplace, not all mothers and employers have equal access to workplace breastfeeding support. The following local businesses were nominated by their employees for providing lactation accommodation and a family-friendly workplace. Congratulations to all the winners!

Recipients of Mother-Baby Friendly Workplace Awards include:

Victor Community Support Services

CAPCC Parent Partner Program

Darling Accounting

Victoria’s Secret

Trader Joe’s

HHSA Regional Services Branch – Downtown Redding Center

Smokin’ Joe’s BBQ

Ross Dress for Less

Old Navy

For more information, visit the following websites:

California Department of Public Health Breastfeeding Initiative – Lactation Accommodation

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CFH/DMCAH/Breastfeeding/Pages/Lactation-Accommodation.aspx

North State Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook Page

https://www.facebook.com/NorthStateBreastfeedingCoalition

Shasta County Breastfeeding Support

www.shastawic.net (click Breastfeeding Support tab)