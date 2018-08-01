Mother-Baby Friendly Workplace Awards given to local businesses, but event canceled due to effects of the Carr Fire, the North State Breastfeeding Coalition has canceled their World Breastfeeding Week Celebration, which was scheduled for Aug. 8 at the Shasta County Veterans Hall in Redding. However, the coalition still recognizes nine businesses that have successfully addressed workplace barriers for breastfeeding mothers with Mother-Baby Friendly Workplace Awards.
While California and federal laws provide protection for breastfeeding women in the workplace, not all mothers and employers have equal access to workplace breastfeeding support. The following local businesses were nominated by their employees for providing lactation accommodation and a family-friendly workplace. Congratulations to all the winners!
Recipients of Mother-Baby Friendly Workplace Awards include:
- Victor Community Support Services
- CAPCC Parent Partner Program
- Darling Accounting
- Victoria’s Secret
- Trader Joe’s
- HHSA Regional Services Branch – Downtown Redding Center
- Smokin’ Joe’s BBQ
- Ross Dress for Less
- Old Navy
For more information, visit the following websites:
- California Department of Public Health Breastfeeding Initiative – Lactation Accommodation
https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CFH/DMCAH/Breastfeeding/Pages/Lactation-Accommodation.aspx
- North State Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook Page
https://www.facebook.com/NorthStateBreastfeedingCoalition
- Shasta County Breastfeeding Support
www.shastawic.net (click Breastfeeding Support tab)
