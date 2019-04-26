A collaborative effort was initiated by local, state and federal agencies earlier this week to improve spawning habitat for Chinook salmon and steelhead trout in the upper Sacramento River under Market Street Bridge in Redding. Approximately 9,400 cubic yards of gravel, or 12,000 to 15,000 tons, will be placed into the river at this location to provide new spawning habitat.

Partners in the effort include the Bureau of Reclamation, the California State University – Chico Foundation, California Department of Water Resources, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Sacramento River Forum, and SRSC. The following districts specifically contributed personnel and equipment for the project: Reclamation District 108, Glenn-Colusa Irrigation District, Sutter Mutual Water Company, River Garden Farms, Provident Irrigation District, Princeton-Cordora-Glenn Irrigation District and Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District.

The Market Street project is the eighteenth Sacramento Valley Salmon Recovery Program (Recovery Program) project to be completed in the past four years. The Recovery Program is a collaborative effort of water management entities, conservation organizations and state and federal fishery and water management agencies to promote salmonid recovery in the Sacramento Valley through the identification, prioritization and completion of habitat improvement projects. These projects will help implement the federal National Marine Fisheries Service’s Recovery Plan for the Sacramento Valley and the state Sacramento Valley Salmon Resiliency Strategy, and thus provide a comprehensive framework to advance the next generation of salmon projects.