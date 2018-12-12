By Palomino Armstrong,

The Mini’S Are Finally Available!!

An update and plea to help us finally get the mini’s safely home to Chilly Pepper.

As of today, all 17 are scheduled for their Coggins tests this coming Thursday. The paperwork should be back 3 days after and we will be bringing them home in time for Christmas!

YOU SAVED ALL OF THE 15 BABIES THIS LAST WEEK! THANK YOU FROM EACH AND EVERY ONE OF THEM! We were down to the wire, but we made it. Thankfully, several of the folks we work with on a regular basis stepped up to each take 5. As we have 7 babies and 18 adults here right now, this was a huge blessing. Of course we incurred THE EXPENSES of getting them, vetting them etc.. Matt drove 2300+ miles, and most of it was on ice to get them all picked up, vetted and taken to their temporary homes for adoption. I am happy to say that many of them already have committed adopters.

It’s hard to keep asking for help. You have already saved so many lives. But the simple fact is, without your help, we cannot save these horses. I have been planning the latest update, where I could simply thank all of you for the amazing love and support and the fact that we were in fact successful in saving ALL of the babies. Sadly, there are more lives to save, and we do need help to do it.

We have been praying for a break in the emergencies, but we have been waiting so long to get these mini’s to safety that we simply cannot turn our backs. So please help us if you can.

We ended up sending the money to the fire victims as opposed to physically taking hay. After checking with the folks in charge, due to the poor weather and lack of dry storage we were given two people to contact and they were ecstatic to have the help. So thank you again for making that happen.

So we are hoping and praying that y’all will come through again and help us save the new kids. We have had some wonderful donations, and we are so grateful as we would normally not have anywhere near this number of horses at this time of year. They are not being “hoarded”, they simply need more time to heal and when they are ready we will get them adopted.

Thank you and God Bless!

BELOW ARE THE BABIES YOU JUST HELP US WITH! THANK YOU FROM EACH AND EVERY ONE OF THEM!

Have a “MINI CHRISTMAS”!!