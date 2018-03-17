EVEN MORE HORSES TO PICK UP – PLEASE HELP SAVE THESE LIVES – CHILLY PEPPER

By Palomino Armstrong,

THANK YOU FOR SAVING MY MOM TOO!!

Well, as usual, we are saving way more horses than we were told about on this trip.

As of right now, I am sitting in the state of Washington at Mel’s driveway with three mares and their tiny babies. One of them was just born yesterday. We also have four weanlings, and unfortunately, they are in really rough shape. They are severely unhealthy and so far from healthy it brings a tear.

The first mare that came in with a baby is also underweight and severely lacking in groceries. Her baby (named Jax), had a badly infected puncture wound on his front leg. Thank God we took his temperature as it was extremely high, 104.1. That is really high and much higher could be deadly. So we gave him antibiotics and cleaned and flushed his wound. We have to separate him from mom twice a day to medicate him and clean his leg. It’s a bit hairy because his mom is on the reactive side. But so far everyone is safe and settling into the routine.

We also saved a very pregnant mare who has a severe injury to her hind end.She was in tremendous pain and is having issues with both back legs. She is very thin and it’s so sad to see how weak she is and how very pregnant she is. She is also on pain meds, and we are hoping and praying that she will have her baby before we have to travel.

We pulled 4 weanlings in with mom and baby, but instead of dropping them off at a friend’s to be placed in their new homes as planned, we have to take them back to NV for some much needed TLC. They are simply not healthy enough to place yet. This is not good news because we really are short on room. When we get more shelters and finish fencing the property it will be a bit easier, but for now I have to find shelter for all of them. In addition, we picked up two more mares with tiny little ones. The little black baby was born yesterday.

Today Matt drove to Bend, OR to deliver 15 mares for another rescue. Tomorrow he has to drive back up to Bonners Ferry Idaho. We are picking up our beloved Diesel and bringing him back to NV. In his pictures he looks amazing and I can’t wait to kiss the little dude again. He has been in a wonderful home, but as they feel they cannot give him the attention he deserves, we are picking him up and will eventually find him his forever home.

The next day Matt is picking up even more kids, as there are two we are expecting who are roughly 7 months and are apparently severely tick and worm infested, not to mention extremely malnourished, much like most of these kids coming off the range.

I am beyond frustrated because we need to put up a shelter here in WA at Mel’s so these horses would have cover. It is pouring rain and my day old baby is out in it. Thankfully mom knows what to do, but it makes me crazy. Baby season is just starting so we are going to have to keep dealing with this.

So we are now looking at 14 horses we need to transport back to our rescue.The good news is that most of them will already have a place to go as soon as they are healthy. The less than great news is that our vet bill for Coggins and blood work is going to be exponentially higher and so has the cost of this rescue increased.

We appreciate all the folks who have stepped up to help, and we still need help. We have a serious shortage of shelters and feed, but I know we will find a way to “git ‘er done”.

What’s scary is the “season” is just beginning. So let’s get ready to keep saving lives and keeping horses safe from slaughter. Together we can make a difference!