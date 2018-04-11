By Palomino Armstrong

Hi all,

As usual we are on a DEADLINE. I HAVE 4 ORPHAN FOALS WHO NEED PAID FOR BY TOMORROW! We have ANOTHER STALLION to save, NINE VERY PREGNANT MARES, (Most of them emaciated), AND THREE? MORE mares with foals at their sides who desperately need out of their current situation.

The baby shown above NEEDS HELP IMMEDIATELY. I NEED FUNDS TO SEND OUT THE VET, and we all know that is never cheap. BUT HE DESERVES A CHANCE. He was born in the rain and cold, and was cold and wet for 3 solid days in the pouring rain and cold winds. There is NO SHELTER WHATSOEVER, and of course now he is having health issues. Can you imagine how dirty it was for his umbilical area when he could only lay down in mud and feces? UMBILICAL infections are often deadly, and he had absolutely no where to lay down where he wasn’t in wet, dirty mud. He is now having SERIOUS health issues, and we need money to try and save him, along with his mother who is emaciated and struggling to even stay warm herself.

There are 9 more mares who are so skinny you wouldn’t think they were about to give birth, but they are. THEY NEED OUT OF THERE NOW! There are 40 HORSES in two small pens. I am sure you can imagine what will happen to a newborn baby with that many hoofers running around. Unfortunately the horses have been confined for awhile and they are getting snotty and fighting a bit.

We need to step up and buy these mares and get them to safety.

THE GOOD NEWS IS THAT MOST OF THEM WILL ALREADY HAVE A PLACE TO GO, BUT WE NEED ALOT OF MONEY TO PURCHASE THEM, PAY THE FEED BILL AND GET THEM VETTED AND TRANSPORTED!

(Although the conditions have become less than perfect, the reason the horses are there is so they have a chance. If they were not there, they would have already shipped to slaughter. )

Matt and I were working with another rescue and had to do an emergency run to Alabama. Matt was going to go alone, but the deadline made it necessary to have 2 drivers. We picked up 5 kids who will be staying with us for some TLC. Thankfully we will only be providing the actual care, and the folks we are working with will support those 5. PTL!! They need medical care and most folks simply cannot do that for wild horses.

As soon as we get back we will be heading up to get the orphans and whomever else we can save. Thankfully Matt will be delivering quite a number of the kids at Chilly Pepper to their new homes. Our feed bill has been horrendous, about $1400 in hay per month, and hundreds and hundreds of dollars in special feed for the babies we just rescued and the special needs horse kids. We also spent close to $5,000 on tires, breaks etc for the truck and trailers. We are running the rubber right off the tires. We have also incurred higher than normal vet bills and we really, really need help so we can make this happen. We also have to pay the folks who run the place while we are gone and make all of this possible.

We are really limited right now as far as available funds for this rescue. All I can ask is that any one who wants these kids safe will do whatever they can. Thank you!

Thank you as always for being part of the Chilly Pepper Family and for making it possible to save so many lives.

Sadly, I need to share that we had to release SUPERMAN from this world. He came in with an injured hip and Saturday he shattered it. We made an emergency call to the vet but nothing could be done. So much heart break, and although it hurts too much and makes me think I just can’t keep going through this yet again, all we can do is wipe away the tears again and again, and HONOR HIS LITTLE LIFE BY SAVING OTHERS.

I LOVE YOU LITTLE MAN. OUR BELOVED SUPERMAN WILL ALWAYS BE IN MY HEART!