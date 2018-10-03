Please help now so we can save them

By Palomino Armstrong,

More babies are coming in. IN ADDITION to the four that we just saved, there are SIX MORE, including Lil Cash, who is only a month or two old. Due to the loss of life last winter, many of the mares are foaling out of the normal foal season. So we will need LOTS of Foal-Lac and milk pellets etc.

The new nursery is NOT set up, and there are only a few panels and no shelter as the other rescue took everything when they shut down the “orphanage”. The normal trapping season is beyond over, but much like last year they just continue to round up these beautiful souls, non-stop. The new nursery was not supposed to be open, but babies do not come at our convenience, and this is an emergency situation. (There are times when I wish we were not always on the front line having to deal with immediate life saving issues. Thankfully y’all are amazing!)

Right now the winds are blowing 40 miles an hour and we need to get up there, save the rest of the babies and start setting up the nursery NOW!! These babies have been through more horror than any horse should see in it’s entire life, and some of them are only a month or two old. We had hoped to be able to slowly raise funds and get it set up before trapping started again next spring. However, as always, that is obviously not happening.

This is so overwhelming. It sounds whiny, but I just had surgery 2 weeks ago and Matt is not even home yet with the 9 y’all just saved. So we are a tiny bit exhausted but once again, I need to ask folks to step up! (ok – crying over.)

I have been told “you can just say no”. Well, I cannot look at a baby who is not only innocent, but terrified, hungry and most often in very poor shape and say let it die because it is inconvenient , especially knowing that their moms are literally on the truck on the way to a horrific and painful death.

CAN YOU SAY NO to a tiny innocent orphan? I hope not. We can purchase, insulate and prepare a smaller nursery building similar to the ones we use in NV for our nursery and critical care units for about $3000. That would enable us to set it up exactly how it should be. The weather is changing fast and it is critical that we have the proper facilities so we can provide the care they truly deserve.

I couldn’t believe it when I got called for 2 more today. We have had the vet out twice and it was roughly $445 BOTH TIMES. Now we have to call her to come out again, and it will be about $350 for the 2 new kids. But we have to do things the right way, so I am hoping and praying we can raise enough funds to pay the vet for the last 2 times, the upcoming visit and be able to get a shelter up in the next week. (So for these 10 foals, the vet bill is roughly $1200 – $1300, and this does NOT include the cost of saving them, bringing them home or taking care of them.)

SO WE ARE ASKING FOR YOUR HELP FROM THE FRONT LINES ONCE AGAIN.You are the difference for these innocent souls, and we thank each and every one of you who donate, send prayers, share the information and are part of our Chilly Pepper Family. Once again we will do the work if we have the funding.