By Wil Keeper,

Redding Christian opened their 2018 Track season at the Anderson Cubs invitational at Anderson High School on Friday. Only six of the ten teams expected to be at the meet were there due to poor weather for some of the mountain schools. Anderson won the boys meet, while Corning won the girls meet, and Redding Christian finished 4th among Boys teams and 5th among girls teams.

Highlighting the individual performances for Redding Christian was the Lions only varsity winner, Grace Montague, who won the Long Jump with a jump of 14’ 0”, a school record, as well as a victory. She also placed 3rd in Triple Jump in 24’ 9”. Isaiah Van Denend placed second in the 1600 Meters at 4:56.5 and also placed 5th in the Discus at 94’ 9”. Scott Allen got a second in the 800 at 2:33, and Freshman Leah Putnam got second in the girls 1600 in 6:01 in her first high school race.

The next meet for the Lions will be Saturday, March 24th at the Burt Williams Classic at Central Valley High School.

Grace Montague’s winning Long Jump at Anderson