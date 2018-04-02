UPDATE: On Monday, April 2, 2018, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol were flying over the search area with a helicopter in an attempt to locate 63 year old Penelope Elizabeth Bax in the Lakehead area. The motorhome she was driving was located; therefore, officers landed the aircraft and found Bax nearby. The motorhome she was driving had become disabled and therefore could not be driven from the remote location where she was found. Bax is currently being airlifted from the scene and will be taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation and treatment surrounding a complaint of pain.

EARLIER: On Saturday, March 31, 2018, at 5:15 P.M., the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office received a call-for-service to report 63-year-old Penelope Elizabeth Bax of Vista, California as a missing person. The investigating deputy learned that Bax was traveling to a family member’s residence located in Bellingham, Washington, but had not yet arrived.

Bax left Vista, California on March 26th, 2018, while driving a white and gray Winnebago motorhome, which has a silver Mercedes Benz logo on the front grill. According to Bax’s family members, she was expected to arrive at her destination in Bellingham, Washington on March 29th, 2018. During the initial investigation, deputies developed information Bax stayed the night in the area of the Hirz Campground; a remote area of Shasta County near Lakehead, California.

The Sheriff’s Office immediately issued a local BOLO (Be on the lookout) to local law enforcement on Bax and the Winnebago she was driving. Bax was also entered into the Missing Persons System. The Hirz Campground and surrounding area(s) have been searched with the assistance of Forest Service Personnel and the California Highway Patrol, but neither Bax nor her RV have been located.

Currently, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is searching Bax’s recent activity in the area, social media, and working with family members to determine her whereabouts.

Attached is a photo of Bax, the dog she is believed to be traveling with, and the Winnebago Bax was driving. Anyone having information regarding Bax’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling (530) 245-6025.