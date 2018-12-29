UPDATED NEWS RELEASE 12-29-18

On Dec. 29, 2018 at about 1:45 a.m., Jeremiah Seuss was located by a resident in the secluded area of the 19000 block of Salt Creek Road after hearing Seuss yelling for help. Seuss was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the California Highway Patrol, Shasta County Search and Rescue Volunteers, and countless citizens who assisted in locating Seuss.

Original press release

Dec. 28, 2018

On Friday, December 28, 2018 at 6:13 p.m., deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 19000 block of Kamloop Road, Lakehead for the report of a missing juvenile. The missing juvenile is 10-year-old Jeremiah Seuss, who is a high-functioning autistic juvenile. Seuss is believed to be in the company of two canines: a brown and white Great Pyrenees and a brown and white cattle dog. Seuss was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Shortly after responding to the location, an extensive search of the area was conducted with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol, Shasta County Search and Rescue teams, PHI medical helicopter, and Deputies from the Office of Emergency Services (OES).

Deputies with OES and Search and Rescue personnel are continuing their search throughout the night. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information in regards to this incident, please contact 530-245-6540.