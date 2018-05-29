As the Wildflower Run that was canceled on Friday due to rain, Monday morning became a beautiful, successful rescheduled event for Millville students. Prior to the run, every student designed and created his/her own t-shirt commemorating the day. All students wore their shirts for the run.

During the start of the day, students and staff took to the road for the Wildflower Run. The participants traveled on a two-mile course that gently winds down Brookdale Road in Millville; walking under the cover of oak trees with the scent of wild clover and honeysuckle flavoring the air.