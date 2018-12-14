Update: Book Drive for the Kids of Paradise

Due to the rainy weather, the book delivery to Paradise has been postponed until Tuesday. Due to this postponement of delivery, we will continue to accept books and gift cards for the Kids of Paradise until Monday, Dec. 17, at 4:30 PM. Kindly bring your donations to the Millville School office. Thank you to all who have donated so far and to those who are going to donate; you are making a difference!

Millville School Site Council has been in contact with the principals of the five schools in Paradise that were destroyed during the Camp Fire. In talking with these principals, and hearing of their needs, the council has decided to host a book drive for children who have lost their homes, as well as their schools.. They are collecting new books for children in any grade, Kindergarten through 8th.

Please do not wrap your book but we do encourage you to add an inscription of hope and friendship on the inside of the book. (Please keep the messages non-denominational.) You can address the inscription: “To My Friend” or any other way that seems appropriate to the situation.

If you’d like to write something in the book, but are not sure what, here are some sample quotes that send a message of hope and friendship:

“Of all possessions a friend is the most precious.”-Herodotus

“A friend is what the heart needs all the time.”- Henry Van Dyke

“A friend is a gift you give yourself.” – Robert Louis Stevenson

“Friendship is a sheltering tree.” – Samuel Taylor Coleridge

You, of course, are not required to use any of the above quotes and are welcome to write your own heartfelt message.

The Paradise school principals also felt gift cards would be of use to their families. They suggested gift cards for:

Gas: (Valero, Chevron, Mobil, 76)

Grocery Stores: Costco, WinCo, Safeway, Raley’s, Wal-Mart

Dept. Stores: Target, Wal-Mart, Amazon

If you choose to donate to the children and families affected by the Camp Fire, kindly bring your donated books and/or gift cards to the Millville School Office by the end of the day Monday, December 10. The books and cards will be delivered to the temporary school sites in Chico and Oroville later that week.

The Millville School Site Council would like to thank you in advance for your kind thoughtfulness.