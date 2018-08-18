On Friday, August 17th, 2018, at 6:43 PM, Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 26380 Highway 44 (Millville area) for a burglary in progress. As deputies were responding to the location, they learned shots had been fired. Deputies arrived and contacted three victims, Javier Alvarado (24 years old), Luis Alvarado (50 years old) and Reginald Ceehorne (72 years old). Deputies checked the area and learned the suspects had already left the area on foot.

Deputies learned that Luis Alvarado owns the property, which consists of several acres and an unoccupied residence. Prior to reporting the incident to law enforcement, Luis Alvarado learned that a pickup had driven into the property without permission. Luis Alvarado, his adult son, Javier Alvarado and a neighbor, Reginald Ceehorne approached the property to investigate. They encountered a male and female adult, unknown to them, attempting to steal property. The female got into a pickup and started driving around the property. The female then accelerated the pickup towards where Javier Alvarado, Luis Alvarado and Reginald Ceehorne were standing. The female stopped the pickup and pointed a handgun toward where Reginald Ceehorne, Luis Alvarado and Javier Alvarado were standing. The female fired one shot, which did not strike Reginald Ceehorne, Luis Alvarado or Javier Alvarado. Reginald Ceehorne, who was armed, shot at the pickup in self-defense. The female exited the pickup and fled the area on foot with the male.

Deputies continued to search the area for the suspects. A deputy and his K-9 partner, Jax, located a female about a ½ mile away. She matched the description of the female suspect. Jax was used as a deterrent to keep the female from escaping. The female was later identified by all three victims as the same female who had shot the pistol and was driving the pickup. The female was identified as 50-year-old Katheryn Marie Nickell from Redding. Nickell was arrested for 245(a)(1) PC, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, 245(a)(2) PC, Assault with a Firearm, 459 PC, Burglary, 594(b)(1) PC, Felony Vandalism, 466 PC, Possession of Burglary Tools & 182 PC, Conspiracy.

Nickell was transported to the Shasta County Jail where she was booked into custody. Nickell’s bail is set at $ 50,000.