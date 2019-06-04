Mercy Medical Center Redding has earned the 2019 Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award and also qualified for recognition on the Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll. Mercy Medical Center Redding is the only primary stroke center in the region who has an American Heart Association award for stroke. This award is the highest award for stroke, recognizing the hospital’s commitment and success in implementing a high standard of stroke care by ensuring that their patients receive appropriate stroke treatment according to nationally recognized evidence-based standards and recommendations.

Hospitals must achieve 85 percent or higher adherence to all Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Achievement indicators for two or more consecutive 12-month periods and achieve 75 percent or higher compliance with five of eight Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Quality measures to receive the Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

To qualify for the Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or IV Alteplase® (t-PA), the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke. If given intravenously in the first three hours after the start of stroke symptoms, t-PA has been shown to significantly reduce the effects of stroke and lessen the chance of permanent disability. Mercy Medical Center Redding earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period.

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, someone dies of a stroke every four minutes, and nearly 800,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

About Dignity Health North State Mercy Medical Center Redding, St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, and Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta are Dignity Health North State hospitals sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy of Auburn. The hospitals are passionate about patient care, committed to community outreach, advocates for the underserved, and dedicated to delivering quality, affordable health services to those in need. In 2018, the Dignity Health North State Hospitals cared for more than 90,000 people and provided more than $21 million in community benefit to the region we serve. The hospitals also offer a broad array of outpatient services and the senior services of Connected Living. Visit www.mercy.org to learn more.