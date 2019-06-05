More than 37% of households in Shasta County have only one single parent, according to Jenni Middleton, Northern California Center for Family Awareness (NCCFA) Executive Director. The Kids’ Turn Program offered by NCCFA brings families together and has proven success in improving communication and co-parenting skills. The program is a 6-week educational workshop taught by therapists and credentialed teachers, dedicated to helping families with separated or divorced parents.

“Approximately 60% of the children in Shasta County are impacted by divorce or parental separation in one form or another. They may live with a single parent, or go back and forth between parents, have a step-parent, and/or have step-siblings that live with them or are on a visitation schedule,” said Middleton.

The program is partially funded through federal grants. Mercy Medical Center in Redding helps close that gap in funding through its annual Community Grants Program, bridging the barrier between divorced or separated parents with their children without the concern of money, making the workshop FREE for families.

“The Community Grants Program allows Mercy Medical Center Redding to actively partner with local nonprofit organizations who are working to improve the health status and quality of life in our community. Mercy Medical Center Redding is pleased to support the leadership and dedication of NCCFA in addressing significant health needs and improving health among vulnerable populations in our community,” Alexis Ross, Service Area Director, Community Health.