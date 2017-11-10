Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center Redding is participating in the 2017 Annual California Statewide Medical and Health Exercise (SWMHE) on Thursday, November 16th and 18th, 2017. This will include a functional exercise along with a full-scale exercise based on a multi-site, coordinated terrorist incident. It will help both our community and State be better prepared for emergencies and incidents of all types and sizes. This is an exercise and not an actual event.

“Hospital emergency preparedness is a key focus for Mercy Medical Center Redding,” said Todd Smith, Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center Redding Hospital President. “Exercises like these are critical for our staff to be prepared to plan and respond to community needs if an emergency situation were to occur.”

This scenario will include participants from Mercy Medical Center Redding, Dignity Health Emergency Medical Services (EMS), American Medical Response (AMR), Shasta County Public Health, Simpson University, and other local Dignity Health facilities. The drill will exercise their capabilities, resources, and teamwork in the face of a staged terrorist incident in this community. The exercise begins with a tabletop functional exercise on Thursday, November 16th, and then will be followed up with a full scale exercise on Saturday, November 18th beginning at 9:00am at Mercy Medical Center Redding. Students from West Valley High School will also be participating as actors during the event.

About the Exercise:

This exercise is part of the SWMHE that is led annually by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA). This exercise has been developed to encourage community emergency management stakeholders to exercise their response to and recovery from unusual incidents and events that may challenge their facilities and personnel, including natural disasters, pandemics, and acts of terrorism.

Each agency participating in the Statewide Medical and Health Exercise may choose objectives that will challenge and develop their own specific emergency preparedness programs. All jurisdictions across California are participating to some degree on this day. More information on the SWMHE can be found at http://www.californiamedicalhealthexercise.com.

About Mercy Medical Center Redding:

Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center Redding offers comprehensive health care to nearly 300,000 residents in a six-county region. Mercy Medical Center Redding is an award-winning 267-bed regional medical center providing inpatient and outpatient services as well as specialized cardiovascular care, stroke care, orthopedics, neurological surgery, comprehensive cancer care, maternity care, and da Vinci robotic surgery. It is one of only two Level II trauma centers north of Sacramento and houses the only Level II neonatal ICU in Shasta County. Mercy Medical Center Redding is a member of the Dignity Health system of healthcare providers and are a sister facility to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff and Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta.