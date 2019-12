Seena is a twelve-week old medium-haired tabby female.

She gets along well with other cats and is pretty mellow; Not much seems to bother her.

Seena is vaccinated, house-trained, and gets along with other cats.

She is available for adoption through S.N.A.P. (Spay, Neuter & Protect) in Palo Cedro.

Please contact us at (530) 547-2050 or snap.spayneuterandprotect@ gmail.com for additional information.