December 6, 2018, 2 PM City of Anderson Council Chambers  1887 Howard Street, Anderson, CA 96007

On Dec. 6, 2018, the Enterprise-Anderson Groundwater Sustainability Agency (EAGSA) the local Shasta County group will be meeting at 2:00 p.m., Anderson Council Chambers.  The agenda is located at this link

Shasta County, City of Anderson, City of Redding, Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District, Bella Vista Water District, and Clear Creek Community Services District have signed a memorandum of understanding that creates the Enterprise-Anderson Groundwater Sustainability Agency (EAGSA). The purpose of EAGSA is to sustainably manage the Enterprise and Anderson sub-basins and comply with SGMA, while keeping taxpayer costs down.

Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) SGMA is a landmark law that empowers local agencies to sustainability manage groundwater resources. In areas where groundwater users and local agencies are unable or unwilling to sustainably manage their groundwater, SGMA authorizes State Water Board intervention.

The EAGSA meets on an as-needed basis to confer and vote on matters related to the development and implementation of the GSP for the Anderson and Enterprise Groundwater Subbasins. EAGSA meetings are open to the public and participation by citizens is welcomed and encouraged. The agenda and related documents will be made available on this website.

Board Members: Melissa Hunt (City Of Anderson)     James Smith (Bella Vista Water District) Irwin Fust (Clear Creek Community Services District)  Leonard Moty (Shasta County) Brenda Haynes (Anderson Cottonwood Irrigation District) Julie Winter (City Of Redding)

For additional information about SGMA or to connect to the SGMA portal to review or comment on required information submitted to the DWR, please visit the SGMA Groundwater Management site.

 