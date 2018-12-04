On Dec. 6, 2018, the Enterprise-Anderson Groundwater Sustainability Agency (EAGSA) the local Shasta County group will be meeting at 2:00 p.m., Anderson Council Chambers. The agenda is located at this link.

Shasta County, City of Anderson, City of Redding, Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District, Bella Vista Water District, and Clear Creek Community Services District have signed a memorandum of understanding that creates the Enterprise-Anderson Groundwater Sustainability Agency (EAGSA). The purpose of EAGSA is to sustainably manage the Enterprise and Anderson sub-basins and comply with SGMA, while keeping taxpayer costs down.