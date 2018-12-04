December 6, 2018, 2 PM City of Anderson Council Chambers 1887 Howard Street, Anderson, CA 96007
On Dec. 6, 2018, the Enterprise-Anderson Groundwater Sustainability Agency (EAGSA) the local Shasta County group will be meeting at 2:00 p.m., Anderson Council Chambers. The agenda is located at this link.
Shasta County, City of Anderson, City of Redding, Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District, Bella Vista Water District, and Clear Creek Community Services District have signed a memorandum of understanding that creates the Enterprise-Anderson Groundwater Sustainability Agency (EAGSA). The purpose of EAGSA is to sustainably manage the Enterprise and Anderson sub-basins and comply with SGMA, while keeping taxpayer costs down.
Enterprise Anderson Groundwater Sustainability Agency (EAGSA)
Board Members: Melissa Hunt (City Of Anderson) James Smith (Bella Vista Water District) Irwin Fust (Clear Creek Community Services District) Leonard Moty (Shasta County) Brenda Haynes (Anderson Cottonwood Irrigation District) Julie Winter (City Of Redding)
For additional information about SGMA or to connect to the SGMA portal to review or comment on required information submitted to the DWR, please visit the SGMA Groundwater Management site.