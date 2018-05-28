The finale to the Challenge will be held at Maxwell’s Eatery Downtown at 1344 Market Street in Redding. All participants and friends are welcome to celebrate and enjoy the Challenge Raffle.

What You Win: If you have successfully completed all rides in at least one category, you will receive an official Mayor’s Mountain Bike Challenge hat. In addition, your name will also be entered in the Challenge Raffle for a gift certificate to a local bikes shop of your choice for each category. The first 20 people to black out all of the rides on their passport will receive a free pizza at Maxwell’s Eatery Downtown.

Raffle Prizes: You can only enter the raffle in one of the three categories. If you do complete more than one challenge area and don’t clearly mark on your passport which category you want to be entered into the raffle for, you will be entered in the highest category completed. The raffle prizes are gift certificates redeemable at any Redding bike shop of your choice.

Beginner $500

Intermediate $750s

Advanced $1000

See you at Maxwell’s Eatery Downtown at 1344 Market Street, Redding.

Visit mayorsmtbchallenge.org for more details!