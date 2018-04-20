A step away from heaven’s door – Luckee – needs your help! Meet our newest critical care orphan

By Palomino Armstrong,

Hi all—While waiting to pick up the orphans, and of course the number is now seven or eight instead of four, we picked up a foal named Luckee.

Luckily is literally (and barely) standing in death’s doorway. He needs help to get up and down, and I have attached part of the paperwork the vets gave me. He reminds me of Honeybandit, and maybe in as critical shape or worse than Honeybandit. IF he lives, it will be by the Grace of God and the amazing folks at WSU equine veterinary hospital. Luckily for Luckee, Thunder Mountain made the decision to admit him last week and covered his expenses up til now At this point all expenses are ours, and the vet said to get ready for a long and costly recovery, IF we see a miracle. Luckee arrived at WSU with no response to his pupil test. That is a pretty dead baby……

He is touch and go, and the easiest thing to do was to let you see what the vets gave me. One vet wanted to let him go, as his prognosis is so poor, but the other two recognized his amazing will to live and as I promise each and every one of the critters we save:

“AS LONG AS THEY ARE TRYING AND WANT TO FIGHT, WE WILL FIGHT WITH THEM UNTIL THEY ARE DONE. IF THIS BEAUTIFUL BOY LET’S ME KNOW HE IS DONE, I WILL DO THE RIGHT THING AND LET HIM GO. BUT IF HE WANTS TO FIGHT, I WILL FIGHT WITH HIM UNTIL THE VERY END.”

On top of all the horses and pregnant mares and stallions and increasing number of orphans coming our way, we had to put one of the trucks in the shop and the repair bill will be just shy of $2000 at a minimum. We are running 16-year-old trucks, and there are simply things that HAVE to be done so we can safely pull these horses and get the job done. We, have pulled over 8,000 miles in the last two weeks alone, but lives are saved!

Of course, that was not an expected expense, so it is putting a real hurt on the finances. With 8 babies, WE WILL NEED AT LEAST $300 PER MONTH PER BABY, JUST FOR THEIR LIQUID MILK. That will be $2,400 and that is just a drop in the bucket. First, we have to pay for them and then we need Coggins etc, not to mention medicine etc. etc. as we never seem to get robust happy babies who need little care.

Thank you to those who have already donated. Unfortunately, the truck repairs and additional babies were not covered. However, we really need more help ASAP to purchase, vet and transport additional horses, and provide LUCKEE with every possible advantage to give him a chance for a life. The vet describes below what we will be looking at and how expensive it is IF we can save this beautiful soul.

The catcher was out today so the probabilities are endless.

So please help us if you can, and PLEASE SAY EXTRA PRAYERS FOR THIS SWEET BABY WHO IS FIGHTING SO HARD TO STAY HERE FOR AWHILE!