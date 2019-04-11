Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency Public Health Branch is investigating another confirmed case of measles. Public Health officials urge residents to be aware of measles symptoms and to take precautions to help stop the spread.

The most important step to stop the spread of measles is to get vaccinated. People who have received two doses of the measles vaccine have less than 1% chance of contracting the disease after exposure.

Measles is a highly contagious, viral disease that is spread through the air when a person sick with the disease coughs or sneezes. If you were at the locations listed and have not been vaccinated, you will need to monitor for symptoms and limit contact with others for 21 days. It is particularly important to stay away from infants, immunocompromised persons and pregnant women. If you have questions about your risk or can’t determine your immunization status, please contact your healthcare provider.

The locations that the most recent patient visited are:

• Hinkle’s Market in Redding on April 3. Time is unknown.

• Club 501 in Redding on April 5 from 10 p.m. to April 6 at 2 a.m.

• Club 501 in Redding on April 6 from 10 p.m. to April 7 at 2 a.m.

• Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding on April 4 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding on April 7 from 1:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

• Shasta Regional Medical Center in Redding on April 7 from 9:15 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

• Shasta Community Health Center in Redding on April 8 from 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

• Uber customers in Redding on:

o April 4: 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

o April 7: 1:15 p.m. – 3 p.m., 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.; 11:20 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. (April 8)

o April 8: 1:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

It is important to know that the locations listed above are all safe and the public should not have any concerns about exposure at this time.

Please call a physician if you develop measles symptoms. DO NOT go out in public, to a clinic, hospital or physician’s office before calling their facility to prevent spreading the disease to others. An individual is infectious from four days before the rash starts until four days after the rash appears.

The period of time from exposure to initial symptoms is generally 8-12 days. Symptoms of measles begin with fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. These symptoms are followed by a rash that typically appears on the face along the hairline or behind the ears and spreads to the rest of the body. Complications of measles can include diarrhea, ear infections, encephalitis (swelling of the brain) and pneumonia. Severe complications can be fatal. Infants, pregnant women and people with a weakened immune system are more at risk for complications from measles. Any individuals among these vulnerable groups who were exposed at the locations above should contact their health care provider to ask about medication to prevent infection.

This incident is a perfect reminder of the importance of vaccinations and the Health and Human Services Agency urges everyone to use this opportunity to contact their medical provider or pharmacy to check their immunization status and schedule a time to receive or update their vaccinations.

For more information about measles and recommended vaccines, visit www.shastahhsa.net and click on the “Information on Measles” banner at the top of the page.