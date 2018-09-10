It is with great regret that the McCloud Chamber of Commerce announces the cancellation of McCloud Mountain Bluegrass 2018. The event was scheduled to take place at Hoo Hoo Park September 13-16.

There are several factors beyond our control contributing to this difficult decision: An active fire in the region; public safety; poor air quality; the closure of Interstate 5; increased detour traffic on Hwys 89 and 299.

There is an incident command post based at the Mill bringing thousands of firefighters in and out of McCloud. It is important that we keep our roads as clear as possible for fire crews.

Ticketholders: 2018 tickets will be honored at next year’s event. Additionally, anyone with a 2018 ticket will be offered a 20% discount off of merchandise sold at our 2019 festival.

Further inquires can be directed to the McCloud Chamber of Commerce at info@mccloudchamber.com.