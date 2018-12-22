On Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at 12:30 a.m., the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a gunshot victim near the 38000 block of Lassen Street in Burney, California. Deputies from the Burney Station arrived within minutes. The gunshot victim was immediately taken from the area and life-flighted to a Redding area hospital to undergo surgery.

After interviewing numerous witnesses, it was related that an unknown subject had begun randomly firing into a second story apartment through multiple windows. The tenant of the apartment exited his residence where he was shot at least once by the unknown subject. There were several other subjects in the apartment who had taken cover and were not injured during the shooting.

While deputies were collecting evidence, a citizen had approached the deputies and stated there was a male subject armed with a rifle in a blue car parked near the Burney Theater. As deputies began traveling toward the theater, a blue car was seen leaving that location, matching the description provided by the citizen. A high-risk enforcement stop was conducted where deputies later detained a Leslie Paul Patterson (age 39) of McArthur, California. Deputies located a loaded rifle in the vehicle which matched the caliber used in the shooting. Patterson was interviewed where he admitted to shooting at the inhabited dwelling, but could not provide a reason for the shooting, nor did he know who the occupants of the apartment were. At this time it appears the shooting was a random act.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Shascom dispatch at 245-6540.