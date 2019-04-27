Various Days — Ecological Reserve Tours at Elkhorn Slough, 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville (95076). Volunteers lead walks every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Binoculars and bird books are available for the public to borrow at no cost. The visitor center and main overlook are fully accessible. The day use permit fee is $4.12 per person, ages 16 and older (permits may be purchased onsite). Groups of five or more should please notify staff that they are coming and groups of 10 or more can request a separate tour. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/elkhorn-slough-er.

1 — Recreational Groundfish Season Opens for All Boat-based Anglers for the Northern and Mendocino Management Areas (Oregon-California State Line to Point Arena). For more information, please visit the Groundfish webpage at www.wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/marine/groundfish.

1 — Recreational Pacific Halibut Fishery Opens. The fishery will be open May 1 to Oct. 31 or until the quota is reached, whichever is earlier. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/marine/pacific-halibut.

6 — Archery Only Spring Wild Turkey and Additional Junior Spring Turkey Seasons Open (extending through May 19). For more information on upland game bird seasons and limits, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/upland-game-birds.

9 — California Wildlife Conservation Board, Strategic Plan Update Public Meeting, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Audubon Center at Debs Park, 4700 N. Griffin Ave., Los Angeles (90031). For more information, please visit https://wcb.ca.gov.

9 — Conservation in a Working Landscape: Stewarding the Elkhorn Slough Watershed, Elkhorn Slough Reserve, 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville (95076). This free lecture from 5:30 to 7 p.m. will explore the challenges and successes of stewardship in the Elkhorn Slough watershed. The Elkhorn Slough Foundation’s Stewardship Director, Dash Dunkell, will discuss invasive species removal, the use of technology in land management and provide an update on nearly 4,000 acres of restored land. No registration or RSVP required. For more information, please contact Ariel Hunter at (831) 728-2822 or ariel.hunter@wildlife.ca.gov.

9 — Cannabis Permitting Workshop, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (presentations will begin at 10:30 a.m.), Arts and Community Building, 10400 Heather Ave., California City (93505). CDFW, the California Department of Food and Agriculture and the State Water Resources Control Board are hosting several cannabis permitting workshops in May. These free workshops are ideal for new and existing cannabis cultivators, and those interested in the topic. Attendees will have time to talk with state agency staff about individual projects after the presentations. To learn more about CDFW’s role in cannabis cultivation, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/cannabis or email askcannabis@wildlife.ca.gov.

11 — Gray Lodge Wildlife Area Kids’ Fishing Day, 7 a.m. to noon, 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley (95948). Youths 15 and under can compete for the biggest catfish in the morning at the free event and fishing poles and bait will be available. The event will include prizes and lunch for participating youths and a bicycle will be awarded to the holder of the largest fish. Anglers age 16 and above who have a valid California Sport Fishing License may fish from this location after noon. For more information, please contact the Gridley Recreation Division at (530) 846-3264 or the Gray Lodge Wildlife Area at (530) 846-7505.

12 — World Migratory Bird Day Celebration at Elkhorn Slough Reserve, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville (95076). Celebrate the diversity of birds migrating through Elkhorn Slough Reserve by taking a low-tide birding tour at 11:30 a.m. to survey birds in the mudflats. Regular tours are also scheduled at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Craft activities and scavenger hunts will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please contact Ariel Hunter at (831) 728-2823 or ariel.hunter@wildlife.ca.gov.

14 — Cannabis Permitting Workshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (presentations will begin at 10:30 a.m.), Mateel Community Center, 59 Rusk Lane, Redway (95560). CDFW, the California Department of Food and Agriculture and the State Water Resources Control Board are hosting several cannabis permitting workshops in May. These free workshops are ideal for new and existing cannabis cultivators, and those interested in the topic. Attendees will have time to talk with state agency staff about individual projects after the presentations. To learn more about CDFW’s role in cannabis cultivation, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/cannabis or email askcannabis@wildlife.ca.gov.

15 — Environmental Enhancement Committee Meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, California State Coastal Conservancy, 1515 Clay Street, 10th Floor, Oakland (94616). For more information, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/ospr/science/environmental-enhancement-fundor contact Daniel Orr at daniel.orr@wildlife.ca.gov or (916) 445-4325.

15 — California Wildlife Conservation Board, Strategic Plan Update Public Meeting, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Sacramento State Downtown, 304 S St., Rooms 110-111, Sacramento (95811). For more information, please visit https://wcb.ca.gov.

16 — Cannabis Permitting Workshop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (presentations will begin at 10:30 a.m.), County Library Community Room, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo (93403). CDFW, the California Department of Food and Agriculture and the State Water Resources Control Board are hosting several cannabis permitting workshops in May. These free workshops are ideal for new and existing cannabis cultivators, and those interested in the topic. Attendees will have time to talk with state agency staff about individual projects after the presentations. To learn more about CDFW’s role in cannabis cultivation, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/cannabis or email askcannabis@wildlife.ca.gov.

16 — California Fish and Game Commission Teleconference, 10 a.m. For more information, please visit www.fgc.ca.gov.

16 — California Fish and Game Commission Wildlife Resources Committee Meeting, 1 p.m., Natural Resources Building, Redwood Room, 14th Floor, 1416 Ninth Street, Sacramento (95814). For more information, please visit www.fgc.ca.gov.

18 — Recreational Ocean Salmon Season Reopens from Horse Mountain to Pigeon Point. For more information, please visit the Ocean Salmon webpage at www.wildlife.ca.gov/oceansalmon, or call either the CDFW Ocean Salmon Regulations Hotline at (707) 576-3429 or the National Marine Fisheries Service Ocean Salmon Regulations Hotline at (800) 662-9825.

22 — California Wildlife Conservation Board Meeting, 10 a.m., Natural Resources Building, First Floor Auditorium, 1416 Ninth St., Sacramento (95814). The public is welcome. For more information, please visit www.wcb.ca.gov.

22 — Bay Delta Region Type A Wildlife Areas Public Outreach Meeting, 4 to 6 p.m., Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area, Conference Room, 45211 County Road 32B, Davis (95618). State wildlife areas to be discussed are the Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area and the Grizzly Island Wildlife Area Complex. CDFW will take comments and recommendations, and provide updates on habitat conditions, availability of water for wetlands and possible impacts to hunter access on public lands. For more information, please contact Shawn Overton at Grizzly Island Wildlife Area at (707) 425-3828, or Joe Hobbs at Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area at (530) 757-2431.

25 — Recreational Ocean Salmon Season Opens from the Oregon/California Border to Horse Mountain. For more information, please visit the Ocean Salmon webpage at www.wildlife.ca.gov/oceansalmon, or call the CDFW Ocean Salmon Regulations Hotline at (707) 576-3429 or the National Marine Fisheries Service Ocean Salmon Regulations Hotline at (800) 662-9825.

30 — CDFW Land Regulations Outreach Meeting. 6 to 8 p.m., Oroville Branch Library, 1820 Mitchell Ave., Oroville (95966). The meeting will inform the public about site-specific changes to public use regulations that are being considered for certain CDFW properties. CDFW personnel will be available at information stations to answer questions and listen to stakeholder interests, needs and ideas. For more information, please contact Julie Horenstein at julie.horenstein@wildlife.ca.gov.