On Friday, October 25th, 2019, 1:57 a.m., deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Burney Division and Patrol Operations, were dispatched to 30260 Frontier Road in Oak Run for the report of a gunshot victim.

During the ensuing investigation, deputies learned several masked subjects entered the property (30260 Frontier Road) at about 1:00 a.m. One victim was “pistol whipped” causing an injury to his head and another victim was shot in his lower leg causing a grazing type wound. The four victims were then bound with electrical cords and placed into a dilapidated outbuilding.

The masked subjects left the property a short time later. All of the victims were able to free themselves from their restraints prior to contacting Law Enforcement. The injured victims received medical treatment at the scene but refused further medical treatment.

When deputies contacted the victims there were several inconsistent stories of what had happened. Deputies have not been able to identify how many masked subjects there were or what property was taken. Deputies are continuing to do follow-up. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at 530-245-6540.