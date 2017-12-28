On December 27, 2017, at about 10:12 P.M., Officers were dispatched to the Gas-4-Less at 1409 Pine Street, regarding an armed robbery that just occurred. Officers arrived and contacted the clerk, Amar Singh, age 21 of Redding.

Singh reported that a male adult entered the store with a mask or cloth covering his face. The suspect pointed a gray or silver handgun at the clerk and demanded the money in the register. Singh complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was last seen leaving the store on foot.

The suspect was described as wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown boots. He possibly had a tattoo on the top of his left hand. An extensive area search was conducted with the help of the CHP helicopter and numerous ground units. The suspect was not found.