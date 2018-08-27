Millville Days is returning on October 12 and 13, located at Millville School. The event begins on the evening of Friday, October 12th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a barbecue dinner and community dance with a performance by Flagship Armada.

On Saturday, October 13th, Millville Days will host a pancake starting at 8:00 a.m., then a full day of activities with vendors, pumpkin relays, laser tag, and auctions. They will be having many contests and competitions of pumpkin growing, pumpkin carving, pie baking, watermelon eating and more.

The Millville Days Planning Committee is looking for additional members to take on various aspects of the event. If you would like to participate in the planning of this homey community event, our next planning meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 5, at 5:30 at Millville School.

If you are interested in attending the dance or participating in the Pumpkin Relays, pumpkin growing, or pie baking, go to the Millville Days’ website at www.millvilledays.com.

If you have any questions please email the Millville Days Committee at millvilledays@yahoo.com