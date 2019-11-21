The Shasta County Connection–11-20-19

The last week has had lots of focus on issues surrounding forestry and wildfire preparedness. Northern Valley Catholic Social Services received a grant to educate residents in rural areas on how to prepare for a wildfire event. The grant is geared toward reaching those who are most at risk for not having access to notification of a dangerous situation. I also met with stakeholders to get our Shasta County Fire Safe Council established. The articles of incorporation have been submitted to the state and we are waiting for approval. I am hoping the council will be formed in the next few months. I also attended an Open House for the Shield Training Center. Shield is a consortium comprised of nine public safety agencies. This center is available to Cal Fire, the Shasta County Sheriff’s department, the Redding Police Department, to name a few, and provide training for responders from the tri-county area. The objective of the trainings is to increase efficiency and a higher level of quality trainings. With so many of these agencies under the same roof, it will provide these agencies the opportunity to communicate much more efficiently during emergency situations.

In addition, I was able to attend the last half of a Burney Fire Safe Council meeting in Burney. I was pleased to see a large group gathered, under the leadership of Garrett Costello. The discussion was encouraging with many potential projects being discussed and considered for fuel reduction and debris removal projects in the Intermountain Area. I look forward to following how these projects will become a reality.

Our Board of Supervisors meeting was lengthy and we had about 45 minutes of Public Comment during the meeting. The Board of Supervisor’s look forward to hearing from the public, and what their concerns are. With many items on the agenda, we welcomed a high school student from the Shasta Charter Academy who gave us a report on the 2019 Forestry Challenge. The Forestry Challenge has competitions held in different regions in California. There are teams from participating high schools and they compete in a forestry contest. The goal is to encourage students to consider pursuing a career in the timber industry.

There were two positions open on the Bella Vista Water District Board of Directors and the two candidates that were submitted to the BOS for approval were ratified. The two members, Ted Bambino and Frank Schabarum, will be serving four-year terms. I certainly appreciate the willingness of people who volunteer to serve their communities.

The Shasta Regional Community Foundation signed an agreement with Shasta County’s Health and Human Services Public Health Agency to support the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE’s) Resilience and Hope Fund. This fund was established to offer and award Adverse Childhood Experiences community grants to non-profits who are looking to expand opportunities to combat the negative impacts of Adverse Childhood Experiences. I am truly excited about the focus on ACE’s and the opportunity to educate others so we can mitigate the impacts of abuse, neglect or household dysfunction for future generations.

The Board also approved a resolution to revise the boundaries of the Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC) to include a larger portion of Shasta County. The SNC encourages and supports efforts that improve the environmental, economic and social well-being of the Sierra Nevada region, its communities and the citizens of California. This is a great opportunity for a larger footprint of Shasta County to be eligible for more grant opportunities to improve the natural resources we all enjoy.

And last, but not least, a reminder to everyone, December 3rd has been proclaimed as “North State Giving Tuesday” in Shasta County. Please remember to put the date on your calendar to donate to your favorite non-profits. The Shasta Regional Community Foundation facilitates this opportunity to make donations to organizations that depend on your dollars to keep them operating. We are a generous community and for that, I am grateful.

If you have any questions, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert — Shasta County, District 3 Supervisor