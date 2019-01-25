Rip My Beautiful Black Bandit

By Palomino Armstong,

YOU DID IT!! We rescued ALL 32 babies thanks to your love and support. Matt and I picked up 24 babies and brought them back to Chilly Pepper in Golconda. A friend of ours helped out by placing eight in California, and babies are heading out to many different places. As always, we have incurred all the costs, so THANK YOU FOR SAVING THESE LIVES!UPDATE – STAR FIRE & SWEETHEART. Both these babies are in extremely critical condition. Poor Star Fire tried her best to crash this morning. She was not getting up and her body temperature was dangerously low. Thankfully, we were able to help her bounce back. But that is what these babies do. They are like roller coasters, and it is literally hour by hour at this point.So please say your prayers and if you can, help us provide the special care and feed that they need. Little things like running the heat lamps, tank heaters etc. can add a strain on the budget.We had the vet here two days ago getting the Pauite babies ready to travel. They really like to eat, and we are going through about $3800 a month for hay alone, taking care of the horses here. So we really appreciate any help any one wants to give to keep these little bellies full.Getting the Coggins (blood tests required for Health Certificates so horses can be adopted and travel) and helping Black Bandit go home to his Mama and the Angels also cost close to $1400.We have a lot of folks willing to help take on some of these babies, and of course 99% are Out of State, _but it is going to cost quite a bit to transport them.However, thankfully they will then be off of our books, as we still have 11 waiting for pickup in WA State. They had colds so could not travel prior to this._As always, there seems to be heartbreak beyond bearing. One of our beautiful little colts had some extremely painful and serious injuries We were prepared to try everything to save him, but it was not meant to be. The second he looked at me I fell in love with him. I honestly don’t know how to deal with all this hurt, but there isn’t time to stop.We still need to get the nursery set up in preparedness for the babies that will be coming in soon. I am also working on the end of year donation receipts.THANK YOU AGAIN for ALL YOU DO! YOU are the reason this rescue does so much. Matt and I could not do it without you.If y’all want to help us take care of these kids until they are placed, along with the other kids, we so appreciate it. We are praying for the day we don’t need to constantly fund raise for these precious souls, and they are safe from the evils of slaughter, but until then, we will do our best to “git ‘er done”.

