On March 13, 2018, at approximately 10:48 am, Mitch Parenzin, 42 years of age, awoke to an unknown male attempting to break into his Mary Lake home. Parenzin immediately called 911 and watched the suspect pick up a flower pot and break a side window. The suspect then began to make entry into the home. Parenzin told the male he was on the phone with 911 and this caused the suspect to flee from the location.

Officers encountered Salvatore Bonfiglio, 26 years of age of Redding, approximately a block away. Bonfiglio admitted to breaking the window and trying to enter the home. Bonfiglio lived in the vicinity.

Bonfiglio was positively identified as the burglar. Bonfiglio was arrested for residential burglary and booked into the Shasta County Jail.