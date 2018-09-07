On Thursday, September 6th, 2018 at 11:19 a.m., a deputy and his K9 partner “Hondo” from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Shasta Lake City Division, were patrolling in the recent burn area of Ranchera Road and Hill Boulevard. The deputy observed a vehicle in the area with expired vehicle registration. The deputy conducted an enforcement stop regarding the vehicle’s expired registration. The occupants of the vehicle were contacted, including the rear seat passenger, who was identified as Marshall Crim.

The deputy conducted a records check to see if any of the passengers had any outstanding warrants. The records check revealed Crim had an outstanding warrant for a violation of his Post Release Community Supervision, otherwise known as PRCS. Crim was detained for his warrant.

During the investigation, Shasta County Sheriff’s Office K9 “Hondo” was utilized and a search was ultimately conducted by deputies. During the search of the vehicle, deputies found a sawed-off shotgun in a backpack, in the rear seat of the vehicle. Crim later told deputies that he was aware the shotgun and he was in the process of purchasing the firearm. Deputies also found a methamphetamines pipe that still contained methamphetamines in it.

Crim was ultimately arrested and transported to the Shasta County Jail for 29800 (a)(1) PC: Felon in possession of a firearm, 33215 PC: Possession of a “short-barreled shotgun”, and his outstanding warrant.

Once at the Shasta County Jail, Crim was searched by Shasta County correctional deputies during the booking procedure. During the search, Crim told correctional deputies that he had drugs in his groin area. Crim then produced about an ounce of methamphetamines from his groin area. When asked, Crim advised he had additional drugs secreted in his anal cavity. Under supervision, Crim retrieved those drugs and it was found to be a mixture of about an ounce of methamphetamines and heroin.