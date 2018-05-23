On Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at 9:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the Cottonwood area to attempt contact with 29-year-old Zachary Lance Gibbins who was wanted for numerous crimes by the Anderson Police Dept. Gibbins was wanted for elder abuse, robbery, burglary and a domestic violence charge. A description of the vehicle was provided along with information he was possibly in the area of Gas Point Road and Clear Creek Road. Gibbins was reportedly armed with two firearms, and suicidal as well.

Deputies responded and began checking the area for Gibbins and located an associated vehicle near the intersection of Cox Road and Foster Road, which is near the Igo/Ono area. Upon encountering Gibbin’s station wagon, a deputy spotted a man laying down inside the car. The man was later identified as Gibbins.

Gibbins was the sole occupant of the vehicle and refused to exit upon request of the investigating deputies. Eventually, an armored vehicle was summoned to the scene and a chemical agent was deployed into Gibbin’s parked vehicle. He immediately exited the vehicle where he was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Deputies searched the vehicle and located a rifle and handgun inside the car. Neither Gibbins nor the arresting deputies were injured as the result of the struggle.

Gibbins was booked at the Shasta County Jail on the aforementioned Anderson Police Department charges. A charge of resisting arrest will also be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office. Officers of the Anderson Police Department were notified that Gibbins was taken into custody and were, therefore, able to resume their active investigation.