On Sept. 3, 2017, a call came in to SHASCOM dispatch at 12:53 am of a man using an airsoft pistol to rob a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver. The delivery driver said he had just been robbed after making a pizza delivery to a house on the 2800 block of Victor Avenue. The driver described knocking on the door of the residence, at which time a man answered the door with a handgun in his hand. The man took two slices of pizza out of the box, but did not pay for the pizza. The victim did not resist out of fear that he would be shot. The delivery driver fled the area and notified police, who quickly surrounded the residence.

No one would come to the door, and officers eventually discovered the house was vacant. Every exterior window had been shot out with some type of projectile weapon that made round holes through the glass. As RPD officers were investigating the crime scene, they could hear someone shooting what sounded like an airsoft gun in the backyard of a residence a couple houses to the north.

The officers knocked on the door of that residence and spoke to Damariae Jemele Jackson, age 21. Mr. Jackson fit the description of the robber. He at first denied that he knew anything about the crime. When he was confronted with incriminating cellular telephone records, he admitted that he was having a bad night. He knew of the vacant house in his neighborhood, so he used a fake name to order a pizza from that address. He vandalized the vacant house by shooting out all of the windows and damaging many of the fixtures. He turned over an airsoft pistol that fired round, metal projectiles.

A preliminary estimate of the damage to the house is $3,000. A message was left for the possible homeowner, so hopefully a more accurate estimate can be obtained at a later date.

Mr. Jackson was arrested for robbery, felony vandalism, burglary, and a misdemeanor warrant from Solano County. He was booked at the Shasta County Jail.