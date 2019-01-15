Click on ad for more info

On January 14, 2019, at about 12:16 p.m., Redding Police (RPD) officers were dispatched to a major injury traffic collision at the intersection of Placer Street and Willis Street. Based on witness statements, it was determined that Genaro Maravilla, age 54 of Redding, was in his electric wheelchair southbound on Willis Street, traveling in the middle of the road, when he failed to stop at Placer and entered the intersection. Joan Moynihan, age 81 of Redding, was traveling westbound on Placer Street in her Honda Accord when Maravilla suddenly entered her lane of travel. Moynihan was unable to avoid the collision and struck Maravilla. Maravilla was ejected from his wheelchair.

Maravilla suffered major injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital where he remains in critical condition. Moynihan was wearing her seatbelt and uninjured. Drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor in this collision