On Friday, April 26, 2019 at approximately 11:29 a.m. Deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to 25996 Dersch Road in regards to Timothy Sedmak (63 years old) illegally camping. As a Deputy was attempting to talk to Sedmak, who was located inside of his travel trailer, Sedmak became uncooperative and was yelling at the Deputy to leave him alone.

Upon further investigation, the Deputy learned Sedmak was a Sovereign Citizen with the potential for violence. As the Deputy positioned himself further down Dersch Road, Sedmak exited the trailer holding an approximate three-foot sword. Sedmak thrashed the sword around in the middle of Dersch Road and was motioning for the deputy to come to him.

As additional Deputies responded to the scene, Sedmak entered and exited his trailer numerous times. Deputies were able to close Dersch Road to prevent any risk to citizen and began negotiating with Sedmak. Sedmak eventually exited the trailer without the sword and agreed to meet with Deputies. Sedmak was eventually taken into custody after resisting arrest. Sedmak was transported and booked into the Shasta County Jail for being in violation of 417(a)(1)PC- Brandishing a weapon and 148PC- Resisting arrest. This was the third time in four months Sedmak has been arrested for resisting arrest.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Anderson Police Department for assisting in this case by utilizing K-9 “Aero” as deterrence.