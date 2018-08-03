On Thursday, August 2nd, 2018, at 4:56 p.m., deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Jacks Market, 20749 Lakeshore Drive in Lakehead, for the report of a robbery that had just occurred. The clerk at Jacks Market said a male came into the store, took several items and then walked out without paying for the items. The clerk and other patrons confronted the male about the theft in the parking lot of the store. During the confrontation, the male pushed the store clerk to the ground to flee the area. Other patrons attempted to stop the male from leaving, but he physically fought to get away. The male was described as a black male adult, about 35 years old, 6’0 tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was further described as having dreadlocks and he was last seen riding a bicycle with saddlebags away from the scene.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to the Lakehead area arrived at 5:05 p.m.. An extensive search of the area was conducted by the Californian Highway Patrol, Forest Service Law Enforcement and other Shasta County deputies, including a Sheriff’s canine. The search lasted for over an hour and the male was not located.

Today at 7:08 a.m., the California Highway Patrol located a male matching the above description, riding a bike on Interstate 5, north of Vollmers Road. The male was identified as Leonard Lewis Jr. (30 years old of Waco Texas). When Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, Lewis was positively identified using surveillance footage from Jacks Market. Lewis was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail for Robbery.