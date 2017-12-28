On December 27, 2017, at about 11:14 P.M., Officers were dispatched to the Castle Lounge (1647 Hartnell Avenue), regarding a stabbing that just occurred. Dispatch could hear a loud commotion and what sounded like an on-going assault in progress. Officers arrived and observed several patrons who were physically detaining one subject.

The subject who was being detained, was later identified as Nicholas Morgan Vanvleet, age 23 of Redding. He was handcuffed by Officers pending the investigation. Vanvleet continued to be assaultive and combative towards Officers and had to be restrained in leg restraints.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Vanvleet stabbed a total of three people. Vanvleet encountered the first victim, Bryan Rhodes, age 45 of Redding in the parking lot. He made comments toward the victim about believing the victim was the devil. Vanvleet stabbed Rhodes several times in the upper arm and chest. Rhodes fled inside the business and informed employees about what happened. An employee, Steven McGrath, age 37 of Redding, and a patron, Gary Morris, age 63 of Redding encountered Vanvleet and attempted to disarm him. During the struggle for the knife, McGrath suffered a stab wound to his wrist and the top of his head and Morris suffered a wound to his hand. None of the victim’s injuries were life-threatening and all declined medical attention.

Vanvleet was transported to Shasta Regional Medical Center for a medical clearance. He was booked into the Shasta County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon