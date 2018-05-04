At approximately, 4:30 a.m., Redding Police Department officers responded to a stabbing in the area of Eureka Way and Court Street. Upon arrival, they contacted Abraham Michael Womack, 39 years old, of Redding. Womack told officers he had been stabbed by an unknown person and he provided conflicting statements. Womack had non-life threatening injuries; however, he was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center for treatment.

Officers located a blood trail at the scene which directed them to a residence in the 1200 block of Rose Ave. Officer were able to contact the resident Brian Robert Lantz, 53 years old, of Redding. Lantz confirmed Womack was at his residence earlier and was asked to leave after a dispute. Lantz was not aware of the stabbing taking place and could not provide further information.

