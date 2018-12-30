Click on ad for more info

On Dec. 28, 2018, the Honorable Judge McKee sentenced Daniel Fauston Bonnie to 7 years 8 months in state prison. On October 24, 2018 a jury convicted the defendant of two counts of Indecent Exposure and one count of possessing methamphetamine, all felonies. After the trial the Honorable Judge McKee found the defendant’s prior strike conviction to be true and found him in violation of his probation and parole for Indecent Exposure for which he pled in 2017. This case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kelsey Walsh an Investigated by the Redding Police Department.