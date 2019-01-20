Click on ad for more info

On Jan. 18, 2019, the Honorable Stephen Baker sentenced David Fawcett to 119 years, 8 months to life in prison. Fawcett was convicted at a jury trial of exhibiting harmful material to and molesting several children between the ages of 7 and 11 in Anderson.

A forensic examiner described Fawcett’s collection of child erotica and pornography as “among the worst I’ve seen.” Judge Baker agreed with the recommendation of the Shasta County Probation Department that the aggravating factors vastly outweighed any mitigating factors, and sentenced Fawcett to the maximum prison sentence allowable under the law. Fawcett’s case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Cody Jones. The case was investigated by Lt. Steve Blunk of the Anderson Police Department and Investigator Steve Ware of the Redding Police Department. The victims were supported by Senior Victim Advocate Deborah Heide.