On March 29, 2018, Stevie Lee Boston, was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Stephen Baker to 50 years plus 164 years to life in state prison following a jury trial that concluded in January 2018. Boston must serve 50 years in state prison before he begins the indeterminate portion of his sentence which is the 164 years to life.

Boston was convicted of forcible oral copulation against two separate victims, forcing them to rob individuals, kidnapping and a series of domestic violence-related offenses. Boston was found to have a prior strike conviction for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm that he committed in furtherance of a gang. This prior strike doubled the state prison terms imposed by the Court. Boston was sentenced to the maximum term under the law and should he ever be released, he will be required to register as a sex offender pursuant to Penal Code section 290. In sentencing Boston to the maximum term under the law, the court recognized the criminal sophistication of Boston, the violent and cruel way which Boston treated his victims and the planning Boston used in committing these crimes.

The case was investigated by Redding Police Department Corporal Elizabeth Harris. The victims were assisted by Senior Crime Victim Advocate Deborah Heide. The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Sarah Murphy.