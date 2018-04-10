On April 10th, 2018 at about 2:38 am, Redding Police were dispatched to the Law Offices of Rodney Key in the 1400 block of West Street to an alarm to a rear shed. Officers arrived and found a locked rear shed had been forced open causing damage to the door. Officers reviewed video surveillance showing the suspect breaking into the shed. Officer Berg located the suspect a short time later only a few blocks from the scene.
Kyle YORK, a 36-year-old transient, was arrested on attempted burglary along with seven outstanding warrants for failure to appear on charges stemming from vandalism, narcotics and resisting arrest.
This arrest was successful due to the business owner taking appropriate precautionary measures with an alarm and video system, promptly responding to his alarm and providing police with timely information.