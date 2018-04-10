Break -in VIDEO

On April 10th, 2018 at about 2:38 am, Redding Police were dispatched to the Law Offices of Rodney Key in the 1400 block of West Street to an alarm to a rear shed. Officers arrived and found a locked rear shed had been forced open causing damage to the door. Officers reviewed video surveillance showing the suspect breaking into the shed. Officer Berg located the suspect a short time later only a few blocks from the scene.

Kyle YORK, a 36-year-old transient, was arrested on attempted burglary along with seven outstanding warrants for failure to appear on charges stemming from vandalism, narcotics and resisting arrest.