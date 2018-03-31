On Friday, March 30, 2018, at 8:23 p.m., a deputy from the City of Shasta Lake was parked on Virginia Ave. just north of the intersection of Virginia Ave. and Akrich St. The deputy was watching the four-way stop sign at the intersection for vehicle code violations. The deputy observed a green ATV (quad runner) traveling northbound on the paved portion of Virginia Ave. approaching the intersection. The deputy could see the driver of the ATV, later identified as Zachary McHargue (28 yrs), was not wearing a helmet. As McHargue approached the intersection he turned eastbound onto Akrich St. without slowing and without stopping at the posted stop sign.

The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the ATV but McHargue immediately accelerated away. The deputy pursued McHargue until he reached the area of Akrich Park where he went off-road The deputy was not able to continue the pursuit due to the terrain.

With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol helicopter, McHargue was located in the backyard of 3053 Virginia Ave. with the ATV. McHargue was taken into custody without incident.

McHargue was placed under arrest for evading arrest, driving on a suspended driver’s license, and several vehicle code violations.