On Aug. 10, 2018, at 8:03 pm, officers responded to a report of a man brandishing of a handgun in the parking lot Kahunas Mongolian BBQ on Churn Creek Road. The victim reports the suspect was seen leaving in a vehicle which was quickly located driving down Hilltop Avenue by responding officers. A high risk vehicle stop was conducted and the driver was taken into custody. The driver was identified as Joshua Lewin, 24 years old from Redding.

The victims (2 families) were located and identified Lewin as having pointed a handgun at them and their families which included several young children. The victim said Lewin pulled a handgun out of his waistband and pointed at them when they yelled at Lewin who was assaulting his wife. It was determined Lewin pointed a handgun at approximately ten people who were in the parking lot.

A gun safe and a loaded handgun magazine was located in the vehicle. We were unable to access the gun safe at the scene and are obtaining a search warrant to open the safe.

Lewin was booked for multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, domestic battery and DUI.

If anyone witnessed this incident or has additional information, please contact us at (530) 225-4200.