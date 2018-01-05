On January 5, 2018, at approximately 1:10 p.m., officers from the Redding Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Greenstone Place, where a woman found an unknown male inside her home. The subject had bypassed an outer security gate and entered the home through a garage door. The suspect confronted the frightened homeowner and claimed the house belonged to him. He fled after stealing property. Officers arrived and checked the nearby streets and surrounding greenbelt area and were unable to locate the man.

Nearly two hours later, Officer Jared Hebert responded back to the area to get some additional details from the victim. He located Shadoe Rivers Sanders (28 years of Redding) walking back up the Victim’s street, carrying a large metal pipe. Sanders matched the description of the suspect and was detained. Sanders admitted going into the woman’s home earlier in the day and taking property. He believed that the home belonged to him and he was returning to confront the woman and force her to leave.

Sanders was placed under arrest and transported to the Shasta County Jail. He was booked for home invasion robbery, residential burglary, and two felony warrants. Sanders is on probation in Shasta County for possession of a controlled substance. This is his thirty-second arrest and booking at the jail since 2009.