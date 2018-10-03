On Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at approximately 9:10 p.m., the Redding Police Department received multiple calls for service of a collision on Highway SR 273 at South Bonnyview Road. Witnesses reported a motor vehicle struck a pedestrian. Witnesses also reported the pedestrian was struck by a second unknown vehicle which did not stop at the scene.

Redding Police Officers arrived within minutes and located a male subject in the roadway with major injuries. The male was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he is currently listed in critical condition. The name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending further investigation.

The preliminary investigation suggests the pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing was struck while crossing Highway SR 273 outside of a crosswalk. It is unknown whether the pedestrian was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian was driven by Cassandra Zucco, 55 years of Redding. She was evaluated at the scene and determined not to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs and she was released.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.