On January 14, 2019, at approximately 12:20 p.m. a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to La Crescenta Drive in Redding, at Old Oregon Trail and Bear Mountain, regarding a fatal, single vehicle, traffic collision. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and determined the vehicle had left the roadway and collided with multiple trees. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The decedent has been positively identified as 31-year-old Patrick E Sullivan of Shasta Lake, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination will be scheduled. The incident remains under investigation by the Redding Police Department.