On August 17, 2018, at approximately 1900 hours, a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to a fatal pedestrian versus train collision, which occurred in the City of Redding near the intersection of Tehama Street and California Street. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 52 year old Frank Walter Kretner of Redding, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination has been completed. The collision remains under investigation by the Redding Police Department.