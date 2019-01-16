Click on ad for more info

On January 15, 2019, a Shasta County jury found William Walker Bailey guilty of one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of criminal threats, and guilty of one misdemeanor count of exhibiting a deadly weapon.

On the evening of November 1, 2018, a property owner and another person saw Bailey cutting bamboo off of private property. The property owner told Bailey to stop cutting the bamboo and to leave. Bailey then lunged at the property owner and swung a knife at the property owner. Bailey missed cutting the property owner’s face by a few inches. Bailey then pointed the knife at the other person and threatened him with it. Bailey then left the scene with the bamboo he cut of the property.